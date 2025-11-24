The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson has harped on the need for collaboration between the United States (US) and Nigeria to help address insecurity and other challenges.

The member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, said this while speaking on his recent engagements with some senior US officials alongside other lawmakers.

Benson said the engagements with the senior US officials have indicated that the two countries are stronger together as they both need each other.

“On 19 November 2025, I led a team of relevant committee chairmen to meet a United States delegation led by Ms. Cassandra Carraway and Mr. Mark Handloff.

“This followed the 13 August 2025 consultations with the military-political adviser at the U.S. Embassy, also involving Mr. Handloff, and the earlier 15 December 2024 dialogue with the U.S. congressional delegation led by Rep. John James, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, alongside Reps Young Kim, Sara Jacobs, Jonathan Jackson, and officials of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria led by Amb. Richard Mills Jr.

“Taken together, these engagements reaffirm our enduring partnership and a shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in Nigeria. Rep. James has consistently reiterated the U.S. government’s dedication to supporting Nigeria through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“At the close of our most recent discussions, both sides agreed on the need to deepen trust, expand U.S. support for Nigeria’s fight against insurgency, strengthen human-rights protections, and enhance legislative diplomacy between our two nations.

“Our vision for Nigeria-United States relations is one in which the global narrative reflects not only our challenges, but also the strength, creativity, and resilience of Nigerian youth, and the bold reforms now underway to restore Nigeria fully to its rightful place as the giant of Africa,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that Nigeria does not benefit from condemnation or confrontation at this critical point in its democratic journey.

“What our engagements with U.S. officials have consistently affirmed is that cooperation, collaboration, and constructive partnership are the most effective tools for addressing our security concerns, deepening our democracy, and protecting human rights.

“We remain open to honest dialogue, fair criticism, and mutual accountability—but always within a framework of respect, partnership, and shared strategic interests. These are the surest pathways to a more peaceful, more stable, and more prosperous Nigeria, in a manner that advances the long-term interests, values, and security of both Nigeria and the United States,” Benson said.