The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and his co-defendants to remain in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) at the Police Force Headquarters over allegations of cyberbullying.

Advertisement

The five defendants are being prosecuted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on allegations bordering on cyberbullying Senator Shehu Umar Buba.

The IGP in the case named Abdulrahman, 41; Daure David, 35; Ishaq Muhammed, 25; Abdulrashid Musa, 30; and Nasir Abubakar, 21, as 1st to 5th defendants, respectively.

Advertisement

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/526/2025, was dated October 3 and filed by Anthony Egwu on October 6.

The defendants were arraigned on October 30 on an 11-count charge, which also included offences such as cybercrime, defamation, and advance fee fraud, among others.

They pleaded not guilty to the counts, and Justice Ajumogobia ordered their remand at the FCID.

On the last adjourned date, Afeez Matanmi, appearing for Abdulrahman, informed the court that the matter had been rescheduled for his client’s bail application.

He stated that, in compliance with the judge’s directive, he had filed a reply on points of law to the prosecution’s counter-affidavit.

Matanmi, who stated that the application was dated and filed on November 3, prayed the court to grant their request.

Similarly, A. A. Badmus, lawyer for the 4th defendant, informed the court that they also had a bail application.

The judge, however, told Badmus that the application cannot be taken because the time had been spent.

In count one, the defendants were alleged to have, sometime in 2025, conspired “to commit an offence, to wit; cyberstalking against Senator Shehu Buba Umar,” contrary to Section 27(1)(b) and punishable under Section 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024.

In count three, Abdulrahman, the 1st defendant, was alleged to have, sometime in 2025, intentionally sent a video via his TikTok handle, with the username “Kibanna Channel”, and his YouTube channel to defame the lawmaker by linking him to the sponsorship of banditry, with the view of tarnishing his image.

The prosecutor said Abdulrahman’s label of Senator Umar as ‘banditry sponsor’ was “made by means of computer systems and network knowing same to be false, for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order and causing the Senator fear of death.”

The offence contravenes Section 24(1)(5) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024. In another count, Daure David was accused of attempting to collect N5 million from the Senator under false pretence that the money would be used to settle those planning to protest against him.

Justice Rita Offili Ajumogobia fixed November 24 to deliver a ruling in the lawyer’s bail application and for further hearing on the matter.