The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has argued that genuine democracy rests on the competence, legitimacy and integrity of governance at the grassroots.

Advertisement

Dr Balarabe also noted that governments should bear in mind ‘’that sustainable development is impossible without strong, capable, and trusted local governments.’’

The deputy governor made this known in a keynote address at the 1st International Conference of the Department of Public Administration at the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Thursday.

Advertisement

She noted that the theme of the conference, “Rethinking Local Government Administration: Policy Reforms, Institutional Capacity and Public Financial Management for Sustainable Development,’’ was in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

Dr Balarabe recalled that Kaduna State under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has led ambitious governance reform efforts since he assumed office.

‘’Our commitment has always been to build a public service that is responsive, service-oriented, people-centered, and future-ready.

‘’And we know that such a vision cannot be achieved unless our local governments are empowered, well-structured, well-resourced, transparent, and effective.

‘’From public financial management to digital ecosystems, from fiscal transparency to human capital investment, from strengthening local governance systems to fostering accountability, our State has consistently demonstrated that reform is not only possible—it is necessary,’’ she added.

According to her, the conference was not just an academic engagement but a strategic platform for dialogue, reflection, and action on the future of governance.

She recalled that, ‘’many Departments of Public Administration in Nigeria began as Clerical Training Centers, for the training of civil servants as clerks and administrators in the colonial era, to service the machinery of the colonial state.

‘’At independence, however, there was a shift in context. Public Administration became a tool for nation-building, public sector expansion, and the creation of indigenous administrative capacity.”

Dr Balarabe noted that ‘’policy reforms must truly modernize the local government system, clarify roles, and eliminate duplication and inefficiencies.

‘’They must address the structural design of local governance, the autonomy and accountability mechanisms needed to improve service delivery.

‘’And the legal frameworks that shape the relationship between state governments, local governments, and communities,’’ she added.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State University, Professor Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa disclosed that the institution is first amongst equals.

He disclosed that KASU has recently gotten a rigourous competitive grant of N1 billion from TETFund, for commercial agriculture.

According to Prof Musa, KASU got the grant because it had pre-determined criteria that indicate capacity and proactiveness as well as a business-like model.

‘’In addition, our university has a robust and functional infrastructure, including a social enterprise culture, which made it to secure the grant,’’ he added.