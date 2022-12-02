Sensational Bamidele, the lead singer of the band that performs at different functions organised by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has survived a fatal motor accident.

Sharing photos of himself bleeding and receiving medical attention, Bamidele said his car “somersaulted over 8 times into the bush from the road”.

He also disclosed that some people died in the accident.

The singer wrote; “He moves mountains And he cause walls to fall

By his power he performed miracles .

And am standing here only because He made away ….

“Guys and families … SENSATIONAL BAMIDELE IS ALIVE TO GIVE GOD MORE ND MORE PRAISE FOR HIS MERCIES ENDURETH FOR EVER.

“My boys that where with me are also Alive to join in the praise … glory to God who stood tall and said it’s not yet time … Amen.

“This is my vehicle that somersaulted over 8times into the bush from the road.

“May the souls of the departed Rest in peace That had a head on coalition with us The devil came so very late … Please debunk the rumours because I am alive .

IF GOD BE FOR ME.”