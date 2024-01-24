The Emir of Bauchi, HRH Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, has described the award conferred on him by the LEADERSHIP Newspapers as a wakeup call to offer more service to humanity.

Emir Adamu emerged the LEADERSHIP Social Impact Person of 2023 in recognition of his dedication to ensuring peace and security and improving the welfare of his subjects.

Speaking yesterday when he received a delegation from the LEADERSHIP Newspapers led by the group managing director, Muazu Elazeh, Emir Adamu dedicated the award to the Bauchi Emirate and the entire state.

He said the LEADERSHIP award was both a motivation for recipients to do more and a challenge on others to do what will earn them the award.

“I am honoured by this award. Among many Nigerians and the numerous yardsticks used by this beautiful organisation, you still consider me worthy enough to be recognised and honoured.

“I believe this is a great thing to me and my entire emirate and my council members. I want to assure you that I will justify this recognition because I consider it as a great call to serve my people more.

“I want to encourage people to always discharge their responsibilities with fairness and truth because I believe not only humans but God Almighty will recognise us and reward us abundantly,” the emir said.

The group managing director of LEADERSHIP, Muazu Elazeh, said the emir was unanimously considered for the award by the Newspaper’s Board of Editors for his contributions to maintaining peace and security in not just Bauchi Emirate but the state as a whole.

He lauded the Emir for his visits to markets to appeal to traders to subsidise the cost of their goods and services so as to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal and attendant skyrocketing prices of foodstuff on the residents, noting that such was part of the gestures that informed the conferment of the award.