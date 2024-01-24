Many are believed to have been killed and houses, a church and mosque burnt in Sabogari Area of Mangu local government area of Plateau State during a fresh attack by gunmen.

An eyewitness, Pansak Lazarus, who is a member of the affected community, told newsmen that the number of casualties cannot be determined for now.

“I cannot give you the exact number of people killed but many were killed. More than 15 houses were burnt as well as several shops destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, who spoke to newsmen, called for calm, saying the police are on top of the situation.

Similarly, the media officer of the Special Task Force in charge of security in Plateau, Bauchi and some part of Southern Kaduna, codenamed Operation Save Haven (OPSH), Captain James Oya also confirmed the attack but declined to give casualties figures.

He stated that troops of OPSH had been deployed to the affected area with a view to bringing the situation under control, adding that normalcy had returned to the affected area.

Earlier, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang had declared a 24-hour curfew in Mangu Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect following deteriorating security situation in the area.

In a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere, he said Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.

He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

The statement urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu local government area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.

He lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

Governor Mutfwang also expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

He promised that the curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves.