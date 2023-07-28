LEADERSHIP Postpones Conference On Drug Abuse

The joint LEADERSHIP-NDLEA Conference on Drug Abuse, Crime, Insecurity and National Development scheduled to hold on August 3, 2023, has been postponed.

A statement by the management of LEADERSHIP said after extensive discussions with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other key stakeholders, a decision was taken to postpone the conference to a later date.

“We deeply appreciate the enthusiasm shown by partners and other stakeholders,” the statement said, adding that “but we have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to postpone this important national event to a later date, which would be announced very soon.”

The statement also regretted the inconvenience the shift would cause and assured the public that it would eventually be “bigger, better and more strategically executed.”

LEADERSHIP, had with NDLEA and its partners agreed to host a conference to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and its impact on crime and national development, while also examining solutions to the epidemic.

According to the United Nations drugs use survey of 2017, based on a population projection of 98 million Nigerians, 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in the use of illicit and psychotropic drugs.