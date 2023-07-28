Shi’ites Protest Alleged Injustice Against El-Zakzaky In Kaduna

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, on Friday, came out in their numbers to protest on the ever-busy Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna metropolis of Kaduna State.

The group was seen carrying banners and placards, with various inscriptions to protest alleged injustice against its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

The group was sighted around the popular Kano Road junction of the Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna in a peaceful procession.

During the procession, the youth members of the group, dressed in all black attires, were seen with their hands raised in the air.

In an interview with journalists, spokesperson of the group, Engineer Yunusa Lawal Musa, said their marching on the major highway was to create awareness to injustice against them.

“The main purpose of our marching is on awareness on injustice, our leader has been subdued, he has been taken to court and won all the cases. We want the government to release his passport so that he can go for (medical) check-up,” he said.