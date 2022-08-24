Worried by the cases of drug abuse by youths across the country, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd is seeking partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to provide effective media advocacy against the menace.

This was part of the conversation when LEADERSHIP Management led by the senior vice chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene visited the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, Ishiekwene said it was hoped that the ongoing conversation between LEADERSHIP and NDLEA would result in collaboration through conference on drug abuse and misuse which would be held before the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that LEADERSHIP has the capacity and the reach to wage effective war against drug abuse across the country and globally.

Also speaking, the chairman and chief executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) welcomed the idea of a collaboration on drug abuse and misuse, noting that the dangerous impact of drug abuse in the country is alarming and requires all efforts to address it.

Gen. Marwa also appreciated the management of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd and commiserated with them over the passing of the founding chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Other senior management members on the LEADERSHIP Group Limited team include director, conferences, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, AGM conferences, Ezekiel Nda Amkpita and business development director, LEADERSHIP Hausa, Hayatu Husaini.

NDLEA under the leadership of General Marwa won the award of Government Agency of the Year 2021 at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards in May.