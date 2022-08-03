In demonstrating its unique, forward-thinking, and innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home, and uninterrupted access to superior quality healthcare delivery, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organization,

Leadway Health has launched its telemedicine feature for better access to healthcare services in the country.

This, it said, was to demonstrate its unique, forward-thinking, and innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home, and uninterrupted access to superior quality healthcare delivery.

The telemedicine feature, which is on the Leadway Health App and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, is providing real-time, 24/7, convenient, on-the-go access and delivery of healthcare needs to Nigerians via their mobile phones.

Speaking on the innovative introduction, the managing director/chief executive officer, Leadway Health Limited, Tokunbo Alli, stated that, the feature fulfills the organisation’s pledge to continuously proffer disruptive solutions, bespoke products and offerings that address the challenges Nigerians face in accessing healthcare services.

“Understanding that the exponential growth in mobile telephony and increased internet connectivity have significantly empowered millions of Nigerians to make life-changing decisions that have impacted their living conditions, we elected to leverage this game-changing technology and innovations to provide unprecedented access to healthcare across the country.

“With the advanced feature of our Telemedicine service, enrollees would have the experience of end-to-end healthcare solutions in the comfort of their home. They are able to consult with medical professionals via video/voice call and resolve minor medical issues.

“The medical professionals also have access to their previous medical records to help in providing even better care. By leveraging this technology, minor health issues that otherwise would have become chronic can be promptly diagnosed and resolved virtually, at no cost to the enrollee,” he pointed out.

In addition, he said, the company has included an exclusive feature that allows its enrollees access to specialist care from a wide range of healthcare specialists across different specialties in the field of medicine, available via chat, audio and video channels to provide expert assistance.

The Leadway Health Telemedicine feature covers general medical care, specialist care, medication, prescription pick-up, appointment booking for a session, follow-up consultation, and Doctor’s report review.

Leadway Health, an associate company of Leadway Assurance, is an innovative health maintenance organization (HMO) that provides a new dimension to conventional health insurance.