The chairman, Leadway Pensure PFA, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, has joined the board of directors of TechnoServe, a US based non-profit organisation with presence in over 30 countries.

Olusegun Aganga, a global expert in the finance and business community and an astute technocrat, has cut his teeth in bluechip private sector corporates and the public sector both in the United Kingdom(UK) and Nigeria.

He was previously a managing director at Goldman Sachs in London before going into the public sector. He currently serves on a number of boards including the advisory board of the Queens Commonwealth Trust in the United Kingdom and as chairman of Leadway Pensure Pension Funds Administrator(PFA) Limited. He is also an industry advisor to Time Partners UK, and to governments and businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointment, the board co-chairs TechnoServe, Rachel Hines and Michael Bush said: “we are delighted to welcome someone of Segun’s stature and reputation to our board of directors.

bring a wealth of experience and expertise in supporting economic development in Africa and beyond, but he also shares TechnoServe’s vision of a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Olusegun Aganga stated that, “I am delighted to join the board of Technoserve, whose vision of building a world committed to sustainable and progressive prosperity for low-income communities align with my ethos and convictions. Technoserve are rated no. 1 globally in their sector where they deploy business solutions and private sector discipline to break the cycle of poverty.

“We must always remember that overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice, the protection of a fundamental human right to dignity and decent life. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom. All hands must be on the deck.”

Aganga previously served as Nigeria’s minister of Finance and chairman of the Economic Management Team where he established Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

He also served as minister of Industry, Trade and Investments. He chaired the World Bank and International Monetary Fund and the 8th WTO Ministerial Conference, the highest decision-making body of the World Trade Organisation. He is the only African that has chaired these two organisations.