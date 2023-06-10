LEAP Africa Launches Leadership Book For Teenagers

LEAP Africa, a non-profit organisation focused on youth development, has launched its latest publication, ‘Navigating Your Teenage Years’, a publication that equips youths with the essential tools for self-leadership.

The book compiles stories of some of LEAP Africa’s outstanding alumni and valuable insights on how teenagers can embark on a journey of self-discovery to become catalysts for change within their communities. It enables them to unlock their full potentials through self-awareness, expand their horizons and transcend societal constraints, the publishers said.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, LEAP Africa’s board chairman and managing director, JNC International Nigeria Ltd, Clare Omatseye, said; “We are incredibly thrilled to introduce ‘Navigating Your Teenage Years’ to the world. This book is a tribute to teenagers’ limitless imagination and adventurous spirit. We hope readers will embark on an exhilarating journey and establish a deeper connection with their dreams and aspirations.

“This new book exemplifies LEAP Africa’s unwavering commitment to generating insightful pieces that foster leadership development and drive transformative change in Africa.”

The executive director, LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni, also emphasised the significance of the book, noting; “It’s a valuable tool that will enable them to shape their futures and contribute positively to society.”