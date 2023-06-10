Kano Governor Flags-off Open Heart Surgeries

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off open heart surgeries for patients with cardiac malfunction.

The initiative is being sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government in partnership with the Muslim World League and Aminu Kano Teaching hospital (AKTH) .

Governor Yusuf re-iterated the commitment of the state government governmental organisations, spirited individuals and philanthropists willing to assist in providing specialized training for health personnel and medical care for patients in need of such services.

Engineer Abba expressed happiness that the initiative will augment efforts of the state government in giving the health sector the deserved attention.

“We are very much delighted to have you in Kano for this gigantic assistance. Kano is the most populous state in Nigeria with over 21 million people. We have the most vulnerable people, downtrodden masses that do not have any means of taking care of their health needs,” he said.