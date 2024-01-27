The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the disputed November 11, 2023 Governship Election in Kogi State, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has urged the people of the State not to be disillusioned by the swearing-in of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as governor.

Ajaka, in a statement signed by the SDP Campaign Director of Communications, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said Saturday’s enthronement of Ododo was just a temporary distraction in the struggle to liberate the people and ensure democracy prevails in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ododo was sworn in as the 5th elected governor of Kogi State at an elaborate event attended by Nigeria’s vice president, Kashim Shettima, among other guests from within and outside the State.

However, his challengeer in the election Ajaka said despair was not an option for Kogites at the moment when even the people he called “impostors” were jittery that their electoral heist had an impending expiry date.

“They have been engaged in recriminations and allegations and counter allegations of treachery and disloyalty against senior members of the junta and leaders of their own party.

“They have unleashed thugs to physically attack Senators and federal legislators in the hallowed confines of the State’s Government House.

“They have unleashed all manners of subterfuge, including violent attacks against statutory umpires and adjudicators of the democracy process.

“These can only be the behaviour of electoral bandits. No one who legitimately won a prize will depress into nervous and aggressive conducts to preserve it,” Ajaka said.

The SDP candidate, who is challenging the results of the election at the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal, urged Kogites to avail themselves of the time-tested truism that no matter the fast strides of evil and falsehood, truth and justice, though slow and sluggish, will eventually overtake and prevail.

He charged Kogites to remain hopeful and peaceful while the party fights to retrieve their ‘mandate’ from those who snatched it during the election.