Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has described those leaving the party because of the actions of others as cowards.

Advertisement

Governor Mohammed also said the PDP national convention billed for Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, will go ahead in spite of challenges.

The Bauchi State governor stated this during the inauguration of the media and publicity sub-committee of the party’s national convention.

Advertisement

LEADERSHIP reports that Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, is set to formally dump the PDP next Tuesday, amid strong speculations that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State would also leave the party soon.

Recall that rarlier this year, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Governor Sheriff Oborewori of Delta State had dumped PDP.

However, charging PDP members not to be dissuaded by the wave of defections, the Bauchi State governor said, “We are confident, please be emboldened, don’t be disturbed by the defections and the shenanigans and the Doubting Thomases. Don’t be disturbed, you should be encouraged.

“Staying back to fight is what makes a man or woman. It’s an act of cowardice to leave because of one man or woman. You are also men and women of strength and courage,” he said.

Boasting that the forthcoming party convention must go on as planned, Mohammed said, “We have been suffering a lot as a party and we have been weathering the storm. And we will continue to weather the storm.

“This convention is here to stay and we are going to Ibadan by the grace of God. No Jupiter will stop us. No dark forces will succeed over us. If the dark forces succeed over PDP, they have succeeded over Nigeria,” the governor said.

He decried the state of the nation, adding that it has never suffered the way it is being experienced under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He claimed that since the PDP left power in 2015, the void of governance has not been filled.

“We have to do something within the democratic space to change the situation,” the Bauchi State governor stated.