In a night filled with glitz, glamour, and a touch of controversy, the 96th edition of the Oscars showcased Hollywood’s finest, but not without a surprising twist from one of its legendary figures.

Alfred Pacino, affectionately known as Al Pacino or “The Godfather” of Hollywood, injected a moment of spontaneity into the prestigious event as he announced the winner of the coveted Best Picture award.

In a departure from tradition, the 83-year-old icon skipped the customary listing of nominees and promptly declared the victor, sending shockwaves through the audience.

“I see Oppenheimer,” Pacino quipped, setting off a wave of laughter and intrigue among attendees.

The spotlight of the evening undoubtedly belonged to “Oppenheimer,” a gripping cinematic masterpiece that captivated audiences and critics alike. Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the three-hour epic chronicled the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant but controversial physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

The film’s dominance was evident as it clinched an impressive seven awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director honors. Lead actor Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer earned him well-deserved recognition, solidifying his place among Hollywood’s elite.

While “Oppenheimer” reigned supreme, other notable winners graced the stage, showcasing the diversity and talent within the industry. From Bradley Cooper’s commanding performance in “Maestro” to Emma Stone’s poignant portrayal in “Poor Things,” the evening celebrated a myriad of cinematic achievements.

In a nod to the power of storytelling, the Oscars also recognized outstanding contributions in screenwriting, cinematography, and production design. From captivating narratives to visually stunning landscapes, each category showcased the artistry and dedication of filmmakers around the globe.

As the curtain fell on another unforgettable Oscars ceremony, the legacy of Hollywood’s finest moments continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. And with icons like Al Pacino breaking tradition, the magic of cinema lives on, promising a future filled with surprises and cinematic brilliance.

See all Winners at the Oscar 2024 Awards:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

WINNER – Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role:

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

WINNER – Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role:

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best actress in a leading role:

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

WINNER – Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best actress in a supporting role:

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

WINNER – Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best directing:

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

WINNER – Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film:

WINNER – The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay:

WINNER – American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay:

WINNER – Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Cinematography:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER – Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best costume design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER – Poor Things

Best documentary feature film:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

WINNER – 20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

WINNER – The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best international feature film:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

WINNER – The Zone of Interest

Best makeup and hairstyling:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER – Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best original song:

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER – What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best production design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER – Poor Things

Best animated short film:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER – WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best live-action short film:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

WINNER – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER – The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects:

The Creator

WINNER – Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon