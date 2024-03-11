In a night filled with glitz, glamour, and a touch of controversy, the 96th edition of the Oscars showcased Hollywood’s finest, but not without a surprising twist from one of its legendary figures.
Alfred Pacino, affectionately known as Al Pacino or “The Godfather” of Hollywood, injected a moment of spontaneity into the prestigious event as he announced the winner of the coveted Best Picture award.
In a departure from tradition, the 83-year-old icon skipped the customary listing of nominees and promptly declared the victor, sending shockwaves through the audience.
“I see Oppenheimer,” Pacino quipped, setting off a wave of laughter and intrigue among attendees.
The spotlight of the evening undoubtedly belonged to “Oppenheimer,” a gripping cinematic masterpiece that captivated audiences and critics alike. Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the three-hour epic chronicled the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant but controversial physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.
The film’s dominance was evident as it clinched an impressive seven awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director honors. Lead actor Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer earned him well-deserved recognition, solidifying his place among Hollywood’s elite.
While “Oppenheimer” reigned supreme, other notable winners graced the stage, showcasing the diversity and talent within the industry. From Bradley Cooper’s commanding performance in “Maestro” to Emma Stone’s poignant portrayal in “Poor Things,” the evening celebrated a myriad of cinematic achievements.
In a nod to the power of storytelling, the Oscars also recognized outstanding contributions in screenwriting, cinematography, and production design. From captivating narratives to visually stunning landscapes, each category showcased the artistry and dedication of filmmakers around the globe.
As the curtain fell on another unforgettable Oscars ceremony, the legacy of Hollywood’s finest moments continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. And with icons like Al Pacino breaking tradition, the magic of cinema lives on, promising a future filled with surprises and cinematic brilliance.
See all Winners at the Oscar 2024 Awards:
Best Picture:
American Fiction
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role:
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
WINNER – Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actor in a supporting role:
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER – Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best actress in a leading role:
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
WINNER – Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best actress in a supporting role:
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
WINNER – Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best directing:
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
WINNER – Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best animated feature film:
WINNER – The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay:
WINNER – American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay:
WINNER – Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Cinematography:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best costume design:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER – Poor Things
Best documentary feature film:
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER – 20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER – The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best film editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best international feature film:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
WINNER – The Zone of Interest
Best makeup and hairstyling:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER – Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best original song:
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER – What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best production design:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER – Poor Things
Best animated short film:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER – WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best live-action short film:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER – The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER – The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects:
The Creator
WINNER – Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
