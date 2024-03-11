A total of nine persons have been confirmed injured in a gas explosion that occurred on Saturday at Phoenix Steel Mills in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement reacting to the situation on Sunday night, confirmed the incident, adding that victims of the blast were factory workers.

Odutola added that the victims were taken to Rolayo Private Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

”There was a case of an industrial accident that occurred at Phoenix Metal Company in Ogijo on March 9 at 9:38 p.m.

“According to eye witness account, the explosion was attributed to a cylinder explosion which happened at the melting point area, affecting staff members who sustained injuries,” Otutola said.

The police image maker in Ogun further said that the explosion impacted nearby houses as window frames were reportedly cracked due to the vibration from the blast.

He added that youths in the community tried to attack the company in the aftermath of the incident but efforts by policemen and army detachment of 174 battalion in Odogunyan Ikorodu prevented the situation to degenerate into violence.

“The situation is under control and close monitoring; there is no indication for panic, whereas further updates will be communicated to members of the public,” she stated.