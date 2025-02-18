Legroom Therapy has announced the launch of its premium electronic foot massage service in Abuja.

To celebrate this milestone, the company partnered with Project Pink Blue during the recent Cancer Walk at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, providing complimentary foot massages to cancer patients.

The initiative aimed to promote overall body wellness through its foot care services.

The Cancer Walk event served as a platform to raise awareness and funds for cancer care, and Legroom Therapy was proud to contribute to this important cause.

Participants enjoyed rejuvenating foot massages, emphasiing the importance of relaxation and self-care.

“We are honored to support cancer patients and their families through this initiative.

Our mission is to provide comfort and relief, and we believe this is a meaningful way to launch our services,” said Ajayi Gbolahan, Head of Business Development at Legroom Therapy.

Legroom Therapy’s state-of-the-art electronic foot massage service is designed to promote relaxation, improve circulation, and enhance overall well-being.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Legroom Therapy aims to become the go-to destination for wellness enthusiasts in Abuja.