Leicester City have sacked manager Steve Cooper following their defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Foxes are 16th in the Premier League after 12 matches and have earned just two wins in that spell. The club’s decision brings to an end a brief spell in charge for Cooper, who only arrived at the club in the summer to succeed Enzo Maresca.

It was the Italian coach, in charge of Chelsea, who delivered the final blow as Leicester fell to a 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium. It was the Midlands side’s sixth defeat in the top flight as they look to secure their future in the division having achieved promotion last season.

According to mirror.co.uk reports, first Team Coach Ben Dawson is set to lead training moving forwards, supported by Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, with a new manager to be appointed as soon as possible.

It is the second season in succession that Cooper has been sacked before the turn of the year after Nottingham Forest parted ways with the former Swansea boss in December 2023. A Leicester statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”