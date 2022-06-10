To celebrate World Environment Day 2022, Lekki Port teamed up with African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) to carry out a clean-up exercise of the beach and coastal environment of Magbon Segun and Oke Segun communities on Monday in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos state.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day which was June 6, 2022 is ‘Only One Earth’, and it is a call for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

The clean-up initiative was put together as part of Lekki Port’s efforts to ensure environmental justice. Lekki Port is continually committed to the environment by upscaling its investment in the sustainability of its host communities through the creation of better household waste management and awareness of the impact of waste on humans and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In attendance at the beach clean-up exercise were the Baale of Magbon-Segun Community, Chief Mufutau Dauda; managing director, Lekki Port, Du Ruogang; Wen Xingang, vice president of China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise; founder/president, African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative, Dr Felicia Mogo, chief finance officer, Lekki Port, Cai Pingzhen; chief operating officer, Lekki Port, Laurence Smith; Engineer Demola Adeniran, Port Authority Engineer, Nigerian Ports Authority, assistant manager, Environment Health and Safety, Lekki Port, Adurayemi Ogundele as well as representatives from Lagos Free Zone, LASEPA amongst others.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of Lekki Port, Du Ruogang, said the initiative was Lekki Port’s contribution to take care of the earth and its natural resources. He said, “We thank our Baales and the host communities for allowing us to carry out this clean-up event in their space and we will surely ensure that it is not a one-off occasion. We are all enjoined to celebrate, protect and restore our planet starting with our immediate environment.”

Dr Felicia Mogo, AFMESI Founder/President, at the event, said this initiative was borne out of the need to curb waste dumping with intervention programmes set in place to support the communities, such as the provision of waste bins and tools while creating awareness of the impact of waste.

“Lekki Port has set a very good example, other organisations and individuals present are being invited to join hands with Lekki Port to ensure sustainable development”, she said.