The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has debunked claim of alleged missing of 7.9 million National Identity Number (NIN) records of Nigerians, while assuring Nigerians that its database remains intact and impenetrable.

Recall that a national newspaper on June 7, 2022, published a report with headline: Did NIMC Lose NIN Records of 7.9 Million Nigerians?

NIMC, in statement yesterday, described the report as misleading.

“Misleading in the sense that the writer insinuated that NIMC lost 7.9 million NIN records of Nigerians; the writer also gave varying inaccuracies of the NIMC database in an attempt to confuse and misinform the general public, including wrongly stating that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a 10-digit number,” the commission explained.

The management of NIMC however reassured Nigerians that NIMC’s database remains intact and impenetrable, and, no NIN records could have been missing, adding that the NIN is an 11-digit unique number.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to ignore the said report, which is the product of the writer’s infantile imagination. We also urge the newspaper, with a history of continuous publication since it was launched in November 1949, not to let itself be used as a platform for such unprofessional reportage,” it added.