Lekki Deep Seaport has announced planned construction of a truck park close to the gate of the port to ease movement of cargoes out of the port and traffic along the port corridor.

In a press statement by Lekki Port and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, the managing director of the company, Du Ruogang, explained that the truck park was necessary for the efficient and effective operations of the container terminal which will be operated by Lekki Freeport Terminal.

Ruogang added that the truck park will have an initial 153 truck parking slots, together with a security booth, offices and waiting area.

To ensure optimal proximity, the truck park will be located at the north boundary of Lekki Port, to prevent unnecessary queues at the port’s gate when commercial operations begin next year.

On his part, the chief operating officer of the company, Mr. Laurence Smith, noted that the construction of the truck park would go a long way to reduce the chaotic traffic associated with existing ports and avoid indiscriminate parking of trucks on the access road to the port.

To support the truck park, Lekki Freeport Terminal will operate a vehicle booking system, which is widely used at all the major container terminals globally. This will ensure that trucks are called via a booking system and will prevent ad-hoc allers congesting the local road system.

“Once the truck park is constructed, one can rest assured that the challenges associated with loss of person-hours in traffic congestion and delays in port operations will be minimised. We are doing everything possible to ensure that there is ease in cargo movement out of Lekki Port.

to ensure that gridlock does not become associated with Lekki Port within the Lekki axis”, he said.