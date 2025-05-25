He said “there has been a small confusion here, a woman was going to travel out, and we looked at the picture, we found out that her face was no longer the same.with the picture that we found on her passport”. She revealed that God healed her through you.

Advertisement

There is someone here today, when you drink the water the annual fire water, what the enemy said is not possible for you, shall be possible for you, in the name of Jesus!

And the power, that have been draining your glory, they shall all of a sudden be silenced, in the name of Jesus!

Not only that, any power offering sacrifices of any kind against you, their sacrifices shall disgrace them, in the name of Jesus!

Prayer Rain

1. Foundational power, saying I will not celebrate, are you my God; scatter, in the mighty name of Jesus!

2. O Lord my Father, in your move here this morning, do not pass me by, in the name of Jesus!

Prayer For Lagos State

3. Power of the waters, harassing Lagos, lose your hold, in the mighty name of Jesus!

4. Lagos (3x), continue to be a star of attraction, in the mighty name of Jesus!

Prayer For Ogun State

5. O Lord, let power of peace, progress and economic prosperity, come upon Ogun state, in the name of Jesus!

6. Thou rain of blessing, fruitfulness, adequate security; begin to fall upon Ogun state, in the name of Jesus!

Prayer For Nigeria:

7. O God of Elijah (2ce), deliver Nigeria from mysterious bewitchment, by fire today, in the name of Jesus!

8. Ancient of days, by your mercy, take over the governorship and rulership of Nigeria, and restore her glory fully, in the name of Jesus!

Prayer For The World

9. Powers of darkness over the whole world, clear away, in the name of Jesus!

10. Kingdom of Christ, come into every nation by fire, in the name of Jesus!

Avenge me of my adversaries

11. My enemies shall replace me in the grave, in the name of Jesus!

12. O God arise, give me one big miracle, in the name of Jesus!

13. O God arise, give me one big miracle, in the name of Jesus!

Blood Of Jesus, Speak For Me , Hebrews 13:20

14. Voice of the Blood of Jesus, kill every seed of sickness, stagnation and failure in my life, in the name of Jesus!

15. Blood of Jesus, speak peace to every stormy area of my life, in the name of Jesus!

16. I take my place, in life and destiny, by the power in the Blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus!

I Shall Not Die, But I Shall Live; by Pastor Isaiah 8:18

17. Spirit of death and hell, looking for where to strike, my life and my family are not your candidate, in the name of Jesus!

18. Voice from the grave, commanding me to appear, I judge you today, die, in the name of Jesus!

19. Sickness programmed unto death in my body, programmed into my bones, programmed into my blood; expire, in the name of Jesus!

20. O Lord my Father, when the saints are matching in, I will be in their number, in the name of Jesus!

21. Every root and power of affliction in my body, get out now, in the name of Jesus!

22. Strongman behind my affliction, I bind you now, in the name of Jesus!

23. Spirit of infirmity, my body is not your habitation, get out, in the name of Jesus!

24. Every sickness in my body, dry up and die, in the name of Jesus!

25. By the power in the Blood of Jesus, I receive my healing now, in the name of Jesus!

26. My head, hear the word of the Lord: arise and shine, in the name of Jesus!

27. I fire back, every arrow fired into my brain, in the name of Jesus!

28. Owners of evil load, my head is not your candidate, carry your load, in the name of Jesus!

There are seven quick prayers I want you to pray, they are called “prayers to possess your possession, and to put every strongman sitting on your possessions to shame”. We are moving close to the end of this meeting.

There are special Angels of God are already arriving here now. This is not a day to negotiate, this is not at e to joke, make sure you participate in this very brief prayer meeting. Make sure there is none of these seven prayers that finds you wanting:

29. My virtues in the womb of darkness, jump out, in the name of Jesus!

30. Battle of the mighty, against my destiny, expire, in the name of Jesus!

31. Every grave cloth, fighting my destiny, catch fire, in the name of Jesus!

32. Battles that wants me to be put to shame, die, in the name of Jesus!

33. Any power facing the moon to attack me, any power sitting on a mat to attack me; die, in the name of Jesus!

34. Powers attacking my testimonies, you’re a liar, die, in the name of Jesus!

35. Powers desperate to destroy my glory, your time is up, die, in the name of Jesus.

God bless you.