Let Your Impact Be Felt By Masses, Oyebanji’s Wife Urges LGs

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, has stressed the need for wives of local government chairmen in the state to use their positions to make a positive impact on the masses.

Mrs Oyebanji said one of the ways to effectively impact on lives is to replicate the “Renewed Hope Initiative” of the President’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as well as her own Widows and Orphans Hope Project at the local government level.

Mrs Oyebanji, who also emphasised the need for feedback from the grassroots most especially on gender related issues said replicating the social safety net programmes in their domains will help in bringing succour to the vulnerable segment of the society.

The governor’s wife who spoke in Ado Ekiti at a meeting with wives of local government bosses maintained that both projects are aimed at making life easier for the vulnerable groups such as widows, orphans and the physically challenged.

The two projects, according to her, encompass economic empowerment, agricultural development, health care, education and social investment, adding that they were designed to bring succour to the vulnerable in the society.

“The local governments are too quiet, there is a need for impact making. There is a need to ensure that all pet projects are working in the localities, I want you to be alive to it,” she said.