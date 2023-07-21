Friday, July 21, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Let Your Impact Be Felt By Masses, Oyebanji’s Wife Urges LGs

by Alo Abiola
53 seconds ago
in News
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, has stressed the need for wives of local government chairmen in the state to use their positions to make a positive impact on the masses.

Mrs Oyebanji said one of the ways to effectively impact on lives is to replicate the “Renewed Hope Initiative” of the President’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as well as her own Widows and Orphans Hope Project at the local government level.

Mrs Oyebanji, who also emphasised the need for feedback from the grassroots most especially on gender related issues said replicating  the social safety net programmes in their domains will help in bringing succour to the vulnerable segment of the society.

The governor’s wife who spoke in Ado Ekiti at a meeting with wives of local government bosses maintained that both projects are aimed at making life easier for the vulnerable groups such as widows, orphans and the physically challenged.

The two projects, according to her, encompass economic empowerment, agricultural development, health care, education and social investment, adding that they were designed to bring succour to the vulnerable in the society.

“The local governments are too quiet, there is a need for impact making. There is a need to ensure that all pet projects are working in the localities, I want you to be alive to it,” she said.

RELATED

Increase Investment In Drug Producing Firms, PSN Tells FG