Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has urged the two newly appointed commissioners and nine special advisers to leverage on their competences to meet the expectations of the people.

He charged the appointees to go the extra mile in contributing their time, talent and expertise for the overall development of the state.

Speaking during their swearing-in ceremony in Ado-Ekiti, Oyebanji said the appointees were selected based on their proven pedigree of professionalism, brilliance and personal accomplishments stressing that appointment under his administration must be earned based on competence, character and creativity to achieve excellent service delivery.

The governor who urged members of the public not to put undue pressure on the appointees, told the newly inaugurated officials to carefully understand the nuances of the people and their environment, which according to him, is key to how far they can succeed in the determined effort to transform Ekiti State and make life better for the people.

He also allayed the fears of political leaders over appointments, restating his earlier stand that they would play very critical role in the appointment to political officeholders, adding that the first set of appointments he made were purely professionals who were coming on board to put together the building blocks for future political appointees to build on.

Dwelling on the 2023 presidential election, the governor appealed to all political parties to adhere strictly to the campaign rules and regulations by ensuring that campaigns are issues-based and devoid of violence and rancour.

He urged the Ekiti electorate to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the polls, adding that he would personally lead the campaign.

“Today’s event is another significant move in our bid to ensure a very solid foundation for our government. It also marks the commencement of the implementation of our campaign manifestos.

“As you assume office today, you are expected to bring to bear your wealth of experience and leverage on your competences to meet the expectations of our people. I also want you to see your appointment as a clarion call to service and a rare opportunity to contribute to the development of Ekiti State and its people.”

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the newly appointed special adviser on Education, Science and Technology, Dr (Mrs) Bimpe Aderiye, thanked the governor for finding them worthy, saying they would put in their best in their assigned responsibilities.