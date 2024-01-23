The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has escaped an assassination attempt orchestrated by a shocking suspect: the chairman of a local government area within the state.

The Police in a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Oluwamuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of two persons linked to the plot, one of whom is a sitting local government chairman.

According to the statement, the chairman allegedly contacted an assassin to kill the speaker but the police got the information and quickly took action before the plan would be executed.

Both suspects are currently in police custody and reportedly cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials, assuring that the arrested individuals will face the full weight of the law.

The statement read, “Preliminary investigations exposed that the Local Government Chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Hyacinth Dajoh.

“The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials.

“The arrested suspects will face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, and prevention of crimes at all levels.”