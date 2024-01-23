Dozens of shops and property worth millions of naira were destroyed on Monday night as fire razed the Damaturu GSM market, Yobe State.

LEADERSHIP gathered the fire, which ignited at approximately 06:23, persisted for several hours before being brought under control by the combined efforts of firefighters, security personnel, and members of the local community.

The market popularly called Kasuwar Jagol is located at Abashawa Ward area of the metropolis of Damaturu, providing business spaces to thousands of traders and artisans in the area.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, confirmed the incident, saying that security forces and firefighting vehicles were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The fire, which started at 6:23am, resulted in the complete destruction of over thirty shops. Fortunately, no lives were lost during the incident.

Abdulkarim said, “The fire is gradually being controlled by the firefighting team, while over 30 shops were completely burnt down.”

He added that a comprehensive assessment would be conducted to determine the extent of the damage.

Baba Musa, a witness, said the fire started in one of the shops and engulfed other shops in the market.

Musa, who is a mobile phone vendor, lamented that a number of traders lost their goods in the inferno.

LEADERSHIP gathered that security personnel were deployed in the market to prevent hoodlums from looting.

