Chairman, Kano Municipal Council, Alhaji Fai’zu Alfindiki, has installed dozens of security gates across the metropolis.

Alfindiki who took reporters on site yesterday explained that the measure became imperative to solidify security of life and property.

The council boss said that the municipal council hosts millions of residents that conduct legitimate businesses within and around the metropolis, adding that it was incumbent on the government to take proactive safety measures.

He stated that installations of security gates in strategic areas of the city are an ongoing exercise, adding that “our focus and attention is now on security and health.”

The council boss revealed that installations of security gates were going on simultaneously with massive evacuation of drainage across the city.

Alfindiki said evacuation of the drainage across the old city and environs tagged “Lungu Kal Kal” was designed for the health benefits of residents.

He said “we have the people’s mandate that has made it expedient on us to identify with their needs, and so far we are doing our best as example for metropolitan governance.”

Alfindiki therefore enjoined the city residents to cooperate with the government on areas of security for sustainable development.