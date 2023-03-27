As Muslim Faithful all over the world celebrates the Holy Month, LG Electronics has once again reminded its customers to get the help of the firm’s home appliances in their kitchens for the most seamless preparation support.

In a statement, the general manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics West African Operations, said Mr. Brian Kang said that the company’s latest smart home appliances provide the tools necessary for consumers to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

He said, “Technology has evolved exponentially, even in the kitchen, providing homemakers with smart appliances that are eco-friendly, accessible and can cook up an exceptional meal. We are pleased to offer our latest smart home appliances in the region and provide the tools necessary for consumers to embrace a healthy lifestyle.”

Also, LG Electronics said, in the Holy Month, family, food, culture and traditions are key elements that are of central focus adding that cravings for a hearty, warm, and well-prepared meal becomes the families delight. ‘‘Ramadan is the ideal time for families to come together and create memories at home, whereby people enjoy mouth-watering dishes prepared with a variety of ingredients that include dates and fruits, various meats, rice and bread and more. Homemakers cook up the most decadent meals for their family and friends to enjoy during Iftar or Suhoor and now with smart technology, they can be confident that their meals not just look and taste delicious, but are extremely healthy as well.

‘‘Over a million customers choose LG’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator world-wide. A great meal always starts with great ingredients, and keeping your ingredients fresh, healthy and tasty is what the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator does best. Its sleek 33-inch glass panel which enables the family to peek into the refrigerator with a simple gesture of knocking twice. There is no need to open the refrigerator door to know what is inside, which means you reduce cold air loss by up to 41 percent and keep your ingredients fresher for longer. The Door-in-Door feature puts milk, yoghurt, juice and snacks within easy access, again, without ever having to open the main fridge door,’’ the statement read.