After seven weeks of being in the den of kidnappers, the abducted wife of the traditional ruler of Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Mrs. Sadiya Hassan Shandozhi, and her son, Osama Hassan Shandozhi, have regained their freedom.

It can be recalled that bandits had on Saturday, February 4, 2023, abducted one of the chief’s wives, two sons, and three other residents of the area from their residences.

While confirming the release of the chief’s wife and the son, a member of the family, Danjuma Usman, said they were freed on Saturday evening after payment of N2.5m ransom, foodstuff, hard drugs, energy drinks and wines in a forest in Kogi State.

According to Usman, who noted that the kidnappers refused to release the other son of the chief, Hamisu, and the two other victims, the bandits were demanding another N3m before they would be freed.

The village head of Bukpe, His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji Hassan Shandozhi, who confirmed the release of his wife and one of his sons, said, “Now they are demanding another N3m to free one of my sons and two of my subjects that are in their captivity.”

However, the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, was yet to react to the development as at the time of filing this report.