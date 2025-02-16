The local government election held yesterday in Katsina State was characterised by a notably low voter turnout and stringent security measures across the state.

Despite these challenges, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct, attributing it to his administration’s achievements and commitment to democratic values.

Reports from various polling units indicated a sparse voter presence. In Katsina town, as of 9:30 AM, only a handful of voters had arrived to cast their ballots, with vehicular movement strictly restricted to maintain order.

In Tsani town, the situation was more pronounced, with merely two voters observed at the polling station, while security personnel, including those in armored personnel carriers (APCs), maintained a vigilant presence.

At the Birchi South polling unit, which boasts 808 registered voters, only a few individuals were seen voting. Some of them said they received ₦500 after casting their votes, raising concerns about electoral malpractice.

Speaking after casting his vote at Radda Ward 010 polling unit, the governor said the process had been smooth and orderly.

“I went around and saw that everything was moving fine. I’m impressed by what I saw. This is why I allowed the election to prevail, to give people their right to vote,” he stated.

Governor Radda highlighted that for the first time in the state’s history, outgoing transition chairmen were handing over to newly elected local government chairmen.

He noted that this process, which set Katsina apart from other states, was a sign of democracy growing stronger.

“With this, democracy is getting stronger in Katsina State, and we pray for the peaceful conduct of the election,” he added.

Responding to allegations from the opposition that the election process was skewed in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Radda dismissed the claims.

He attributed the peaceful atmosphere to his administration’s development strides in under two years.

“The people came out in large numbers to show appreciation for what the government has done,” he said.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to local government autonomy, stressing that the most vital aspect is ensuring the proper utilisation of funds.

“Every mechanism put in place is necessary to guarantee the total utilization of funds for the benefit of the people,” he said

Our correspondent observed that elections in most of the polling units were conducted by 11:30 with a lot of the voters doing their normal activities.