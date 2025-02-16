The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension yesterday as the party’s South-South Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) suspended the zonal secretary, Chief Felix Omemu, for one month over alleged misconduct and unauthorised statements in the media discrediting the ZEC meeting in Benin.

Omemu had in a statement issued in Yenagoa stated that the meeting called by Chief Dan Orbih was illegal, stressing that in line with the PDP constitution, the ZEC meeting could only be held with the approval of the zonal working committee.

Omemu disclosed that there was no such time that the Zonal Working Committee deliberated and agreed to convene a meeting of the Zonal Executive Council.

At the South South Zonal Executive Committee meeting in Benin, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, Speaker River State House of Assembly moved the motion for the suspension of the Zonal Secretary, Chief Felix Omemu, which was seconded by Godwin Offiono member representing Ogoja/Yala constituency in the 10th National Assembly.

Amaewhule accused Chief Felix Omemu of of misconduct, breach of trust and fostering division among members.

He said the suspension was due to insurance of unauthorized statements in the media concerning the ZEC South South meeting calling on members not to attend.

“Chief Felix Omemu must be suspended and a Disciplinary committee set-up to investigate the zonal secretary . “Amaewhule said.

Amaewhule described the zonal secretary’s action as illegal and an attempt to cause disunity and dissuade members from attending the South South ZEC meeting in Benin.

Following the suspension, PDP zonal legal adviser, George Turnah was immediately appointed to function as the Acting zonal secretary .

On his part, National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan

Orbih lauded the ZEC for the suspension, saying the move is a right step in the right direction aimed at repositioning the party and curbing the excesses of some leaders and members of the party to cause disunity among others.

The South South Zonal Executive Committee meeting was attended by its Zonal chairman, Senators, and House of Representatives members drawn from 5 states in the south south except Awka Ibom State delegates.