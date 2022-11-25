LG Electronics has emerged the winner of the Most Trusted Home Appliance Brand 2022.

The brand clinched the award during the Brandhealth Awards Ceremony in Lagos, recently. The theme of the event was: ‘Building Trusted Brands in Trust Deficit Society.’

According to the managing director of Brandhealth Limited, organisers of the MTB Awards, Mr. Emman Udowoima, the Most Trusted Brands awards is an initiative towards mobilizing the Nigerian consumers to demand for accountability from individuals and organisations offering them goods and services.

“The Most Trusted Brands report and awards seek to find out through scientific research what consumers think about their brands, their preferred brands across product categories and offer them a form of incentive by rewarding brands that have met consumer expectations”, said Mr. Udowoima.

Marketing manager of LG Electronics, Mr Paul Mba, said that the award reflected the brand’s acceptance by consumers in Nigeria. “Consumers expect the best; that is why we continuously innovate quality products that will ‘add comfort to life’ across the country. The acceptance of a brand is a determinant of the innovative ideas and promises delivered to its consumers, if people fall out of love for your brand, then you are totally out of the brand. To stay constantly in love, you need to be innovative and among the most trusted brands,” he said.

He further affirmed that the LG brand has a wide range of high-quality products which varies and suited for every individual and families, among which is the new InstaView Refrigerator.