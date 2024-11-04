The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 13 chairmanship seats in the Saturday’s local government elections held in Nasarawa State.

APC also won 140 out of the 147 councillorship seats in the 13 LGAs, according to the outcomes declared by the chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman.

According to the election results, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) won two councillorship seats in Doma LGA while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) secured four councillorship seats in Nasarawa-Eggon LGA and one councillorship seat in Keffi LGA.

Barrister Usman said the exercise was peaceful across all the 13 local government areas of the state.

He commended the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully during the poll even as he appreciated the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) for its cooperation.

He equally commended the security agencies for maintaining peace and public order during the exercise.