The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has extended the deadline for the payment of operational licence fees by 52 broadcast stations across the country over their indebtedness to the regulatory commission.

Recall that the director-general of the NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, had announced the revocation of the operational licences of the 52 Television and Radio stations, who owed the commission N2.6 billion from 2015 to 2021.

But, NBC in a statement signed by its director-general on Saturday, said the commission had extended the deadline for payment of the debts to Wednesday, August 24, 2022 following appeals from affected stations.

He said all affected broadcast stations that fail to defray their debts on or before August 23, 2022 should shut down by 12am on August 24, 2022.

The statement reads in part, “This is to inform all the affected broadcast stations whose licenses were revoked and given 24 hours to pay all outstanding license fees that the National Broadcasting Commission has extended the period which all outstanding debts are to be paid from 24 hours to Wednesday, August 24.

“All affected broadcast stations who fail to defray their debts on or before August 23, 2022 are directed to shut down by 12 am on August 24, 2022.

“This extension is due to the appeal by the affected broadcast stations, relevant stakeholders, public spirited individuals and organisations.”