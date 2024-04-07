An Army Lieutenant and six other soldiers moving in a military vehicle have been reportedly killed in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists along the Biu-Buratai-Buni Yadi Road.

The road that links Borno and Yobe states through the Biu-Buratai-Buni Yadi has remained a death trap, as it has witnessed a series of deadly attacks in the recent time. Many travellers have been abducted by the terrorists at various times along the road, and the dilapidated nature of the road from Borno axis is creating chances for the terrorists who capitalise on the frequent stoppages due to the nature of the route to strike.

According to reliable sources, the attack which occurred on Thursday evening led to the killing of the lieutenant, a driver, gunner and four other soldiers.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that several numbers of the terrorists/attackers were killed during an exchange of gunfire with troops near Kamuya village, a few kilometres drive from Buratai, the hometown of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai .

A security source also confirmed the development to our correspondent on Saturday.

He said, “Yes based on the situation report, soldiers of 135 Special Force BN FOB in Buratai were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital to buy fuel.

“Unfortunately, one officer was killed, including a driver, gunner, plus four other escort.”

The Nigerian military is yet to issue a statement in respect of the attack as at the time of filing this report.