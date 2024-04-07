Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has said that agriculture remains a viable solution to the country’s present economic challenges.

The governor who called on the youth to shift their focus to agricultural practice to achieve self-reliance in food production and bolster economic development, identified the programme as a sustainable alternative to the continuous provision of palliative to citizens.

He made the call in Ado Ekiti at the flag office of a four-day training and empowerment programme for Ekiti youth in agribusiness.

The Governor, who revealed that the programme, which is a Public Private Partnership initiative with YSJ Limited, was meticulously crafted to address youth unemployment through agribusiness, adding that the programme is in alignment with his campaign promise to create access and pathway to opportunities for the youths to prosper.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing hunger and adhering to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s instruction for the Governors to grow the country out of hunger, Governor Oyebanji portrayed agriculture as a profitable but gradual endeavor and urged the youth to exercise patience and diligently apply the skills they will acquire during the four- day training programme.

The governor maintained that agriculture has the potential to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty across the state.

While assuring the training of his administration’s maximum support in ensuring they succeed, the Governor revealed that his administration has established forest rangers to safeguard farmers and their crops.

“What I promised you when I was campaigning was that I will create access to opportunities for you, and we have created access, we have brought opportunities.

“We campaigned on the mantra of shared prosperity and continuity and we can only prosper if we are productive because productivity is the only pathway to prosperity and any nation that is not productive cannot prosper, and you can only be productive through what we are doing and those of you that have stepped out , you can be rest assured that you have a partner in me”. The Governor said.