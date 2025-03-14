The lifeless body of a lady was on Friday found hanging on a tree in Kaltungo local government area of Gombe State.

The body was discovered Friday morning, swinging which left the community in shock.

Eyewitnesses said the discovery of the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified lady sparked speculations about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Some residents believed she committed suicide while others said she might have been killed by hoodlums and then hanged.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Buhari Abdullahi confirmed the incident and promised to provide further details later.

The police spokesman however described the incident as a suicide act.