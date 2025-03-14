Afrobeat and highlife artist Possibility has released his latest single, ‘Wait’, a deeply emotional song that speaks to the power of love, patience, and commitment.

The track, produced by Unleash, was also mix by Themillamix and released under Juju Family Music, following his previous hit ‘Duro’.

The development further cements his growing reputation in the music industry.

Born Mathew Ezuata Audu and originally from Benin City, Edo State, Possibility has been making waves with his unique blend of Afrobeat, soul, and inspirational music. Splitting his time between Cyprus and Nigeria, the artist uses his personal journey as fuel for his creative expression, crafting songs that resonate with real-life experiences.

Speaking about ‘Wait’, Possibility described the song’s creative process as divinely inspired. “This song is about deep love and the willingness to do anything for someone special,” he shared. “It captures the dream of finding true love and holding onto it despite challenges.”

With a combination of smooth melodies, rhythmic Afrobeat instrumentals, and heartfelt lyrics, Wait offers listeners an emotional and relatable experience. The song’s soulful delivery highlights Possibility’s ability to blend contemporary Afrobeat with traditional highlife elements.

Possibility’s journey in the music industry has not been without setbacks. From industry rejections to financial struggles, he has faced numerous obstacles. However, his perseverance has been unwavering. “Releasing Duro was a defining moment for me,” he said. “Seeing people connect with my music, despite the challenges, keeps me motivated.”

With a clear vision for the future, Possibility is working on an EP or album, aiming to expand his reach and experiment with new sounds. “I see my music evolving into a global force,” he explained. “I want to refine my sound, collaborate with top artists, and make a lasting impact.”

His marketing team, led by Destiny Emelie (Viral9ja), is actively working to push his music into the mainstream, with plans to dominate streaming platforms like Apple Music and secure a place among Nigeria’s top artists.

Possibility believes that staying true to his story is what sets him apart. “Music is more than entertainment for me—it’s a way to inspire people,” he said. “My goal is to keep my sound fresh, experiment with new trends, and remain connected to my fans.”

With ‘Wait’ now available, Possibility is one step closer to making his mark on the industry. As he continues to build his career, his dedication to storytelling through music ensures that his name will be one to watch in the coming years.