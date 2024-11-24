National president of Diabetes Association of Nigeira (DAN), Dr Ejiofor Ugwu, has stressed the importance of ensuring accessible, affordable diabetes care and safeguarding the lives of millions of Nigerians. In a statement, he emphasised the urgent need for affordable treatment options to mitigate the severe physical, mental, and economic impact of diabetes on Nigerians. Diabetes, a chronic illness marked by high blood glucose levels due to insulin deficiency, affects about 6 to 8 million Nigerians, representing 5.7% of the population. However, two-thirds of these cases remain undiagnosed, with over 30,000 to 40,000 diabetes-related deaths each year in Nigeria, the disease is a leading cause of complications such as stroke, heart disease, kidney damage, and premature death.

The burden of managing diabetes in Nigeria is exacerbated by poverty, low disease awareness, and limited healthcare resources. Over the past year, prices of essential diabetes medications have surged, with insulin costs increasing from N4,000 to N18,000 per vial—a 400% rise—rendering necessary care inaccessible for many Nigerians.

Knowing the impact of diabetes on health, Dr. Ramatu Shuaibu. Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, in an interview opined that in these economic hardships, lifestyle changes are essential with regards to healthy living, noting that lifestyle changes can help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of the disease. Prevention is necessary if you’re currently at an increased risk of type 2 diabetes because of excess weight or obesity, high cholesterol, or a family history of diabetes.

Habits To Curb Diabetes Includes

Exercise: “Losing weight reduces the risk of diabetes. People in one large study reduced their risk of developing diabetes by almost 60% after losing approximately 7% of their body weight with changes in exercise and diet” Mayo Clinic. A more physical activity will boost health by losing weight, lowering your blood sugar, and increasing sensitivity to insulin — which helps keep your blood sugar within a normal range.

Healthy Eating: The challenges of people with diabetes is adjusting to different eating habits. Eating healthy food plants provides vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates in your diet. “Figuring out the best foods to eat when you have diabetes doesn’t have to be tough. To keep things simple, your main goal should be managing your blood sugar levels. It’s also important to eat foods that help prevent diabetes complications like heart disease” HealthLine

Regular Health Checks: Things like checking your blood pressure, sugar level etc. Type 2 diabetes check-ups help you reduce the risk of other health problems related to diabetes and help spot and manage any problems early. Moreover, getting yourself routinely tested may help doctors assess your risk of developing Diabetes. Age, gender, weight, family history, and lifestyle choices are some of the major factors contributing to the high risk of Diabetes, and regular checkups help assess them, allowing individuals to make informed health-related decisions to prevent Diabetes or at least delay the onset of Diabetes” Redcliffe Lab.

Quit Smoking: People with diabetes who smoke are more likely than those who don’t smoke to have trouble with insulin dosing and with managing their condition’’ CDC Quitting has been shown to reduce this risk over time.

The rising cost of diabetes care in Nigeria highlights an urgent need for collaborative action among stakeholders to ensure affordable access to essential treatments. Lifestyle modifications, preventive measures, and policy interventions are crucial to curbing the impact of this silent epidemic. By prioritizing awareness, healthy living, and government support, we can mitigate the burden of diabetes and improve the well-being of millions of Nigerians.