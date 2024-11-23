LightInc, a rapidly growing advertising agency led by the dynamic and visionary Sanusi Olawale, has been named Young Creative Agency of the Year at the prestigious Edge Awards organised by Marketing Edge.

This is as the CEO Olawale Sanusi was recognised among 35 Under 35 Top Innovators at Brandcom.

The recognition underscores the agency’s innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the advertising industry in Nigeria.

Creative Director and CEO of LightInc, Sanusi Olawale, was also recently nominated for the 35 Under 35 Award by Brandcom, further cementing his status as a trailblazer in the creative and marketing sector.

Olawale’s earning of the accolades was a testament to his dedication, creativity, and business acumen. After earning a degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos, he worked at renowned agencies like D’Mastermind and Brand Eye Media, gaining valuable experience across sectors such as FMCG, QSR, and Telecommunications. With this solid foundation, Olawale founded LightInc, a hub for groundbreaking advertising campaigns that have sparked societal change, driven brand recognition, and won industry acclaim.

Under Olawale’s leadership, LightInc has consistently delivered impactful campaigns for top-tier brands, including Ecobank, Golden Penny, Lucozade & Ribena, FanMilk, Big Cola, and more. The agency’s commitment to ethical advertising practices, diversity, inclusion, and leveraging emerging technologies for storytelling has set it apart as an industry leader.

The Young Creative Agency of the Year award and Olawale’s nomination for the 35 Under 35 Award highlighted the significant strides LightInc is making in reshaping the advertising landscape. The achievements serve as a milestone for the agency and its team, inspiring them to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results.

Sanusi Olawale expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “These accolades reflect the hard work, passion, and creativity of the entire LightInc team. They are a reminder of our commitment to redefining advertising excellence and making a meaningful impact.”

As LightInc and its visionary leader celebrate these milestones, they remain steadfast in their mission to drive transformative change and set new standards in the industry.