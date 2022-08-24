Linkage Assurance Plc has reassured its commitment to human capital development through support and encouragement of its employees to become the best professionals for growth and development of the industry.

Managing director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie gave the assurance when the 51st president and chairman of the council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr Edwin Igbiti paid an official visit to the company headquarters in Lekki, Lagos.

Braie said, as a company that cherishes the value creation from CIIN, Linkage Assurance Plc currently has, among its staff, one senior member of the institute, 45 associates which represents 44 per cent of the total work force and 42 students, who are adding value to the company within their various sphere of engagements.

According to him, apart from providing great support to the Institute in terms of donations and other supports,

Linkage Assurance Plc, he said, has made examination of the institute compulsory for all technical staff; pays for all members annual subscription including building levies; reimburses examination fees for all student’s members; sponsors the yearly professional forum jotter in addition to ensuring adequate participation by chartered insurers in the organisation.

“We also sponsor academic award for best student in Principle of Marine and Financial Accounting, Braie told the visiting president,” he stressed.

On some achievements of the company through its employees in the last one year, he said, Linkage Assurance produced the latest Insurance Industry Ambassador (IIA) for 2022 in the person of Nurudeen Jamiu; winner of the maiden African Insurance Organization (AIO) Young Insurance Professionals (YIPs) Africa Nextgen Award 2022, in the person of Oluwaseun Oyelere; while another staff, Tamarasinla Isene graduated with distinction and as the overall third Best Graduating Student winning eight prizes at West African Insurance Institute.

Edwin Igbiti, responding, said the focus of his administration will be on consolidating on the gains made by the past presidents of the institute with emphasis on the three-point agenda including; Digital Reinforcement of Institute’s operations; Insurance Awareness through Grassroot, Youths and Insuring Public; as well as Infrastructural Development.

While seeking the cooperation of members companies of the Institute towards achieving the set goals, he said: “ the above will enable us work in line with the Institute’s core values and ensure that the Institute lives up to its vision and mission statements.”