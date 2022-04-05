Newly installed President of Abuja Lions Emerald Club, Lion Samuel Obasi Akujobi and his team has unveiled plan to installed solar power Borehole worth of three million in one of the FCT community.

He this is part of the initiative the club carry out to support the district/international projects

The club has also promised to donate bags of cement at the cost of N2000,000 for the ongoing construction of the Lion Eye Care Hospital in Abuja, youth empowerment program/seminar for young graduates and unemployed persons at the cost of 1,000,000 among many others projects.

Akujobi made this disclosure over the weekend in Abuja during the investiture ceremony of club officers for the 2021/2022 Lions year.

He stated that the club is determined to continue touching the lives of the poor in the society as it has done in the previous years.

“Our club has been built on a strong leadership foundation, and I’m fortunate to have a membership that is fully committed to this Lions ideal of service to humanity and continues to go extra mile in building the club and carrying out the many worthwhile projects that we will undertake for the benefit of our community.

“Our primary focus for the year will include and not limited to membership development and retention,” he said

On the hurdles before his new administration, he said: “We notice in humanitarian services that the less privileged suffer so much while the rich are not so interested in helping the poor but prefer flaunting their wealth. We hope to sensitize our people about this.”