Liverpool moved to within three points of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League’s fourth place after a thumping 7-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring on 43 minutes, staying onside to get on the end of a defence-splitting pass from Andy Robertson before cutting inside and shooting into the far corner of David De Gea’s goal.

Two minutes into the second half Darwin Nunez doubled the hosts’ advantage with a close-range strike from a Harvey Elliott cross after sloppy defending from Luke Shaw and Casemiro.

Then, with United still reeling, Liverpool broke up an attack before Mohamed Salah stormed down the wing before playing in Gakpo to finish past De Gea.

Salah got on the scoresheet himself on 66 minutes with a powerful effort from 12 yards after another Liverpool breakaway and a deflection from a United defence being pulled all over the pitch.

But Liverpool were not finished, nowhere near, and Darwin grabbed himself a second of the afternoon with a glancing header from a Jordan Henderson cross after United failed to properly clear the ball from a free kick.

Man United heads had well and truly gone and more bad defending allowed Salah to grab himself a second of the game and sixth on 83 minutes before Roberto Firmino, on the week he announced his departure from Liverpool, swivelled and scored from a tight angle through the legs of De Gea.

Liverpool are fifth, three points behind Spurs with a game in hand and a superior goal difference. United, meanwhile, stay third, nine points behind Manchester City in second and 14 off top.