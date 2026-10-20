Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League league phase when they host Spanish side Villarreal at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds have collected six points from their opening two matches and will be determined to strengthen their position in the competition when the sides meet in their third league-phase fixture.

Liverpool began their European campaign with a 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid before recording an entertaining 6-3 win against LASK Linz to move to fifth in the standings.

However, manager Andoni Iraola will be looking for greater defensive discipline after his side conceded three goals against LASK, despite their impressive attacking display.

Liverpool go into the encounter on the back of a 2-1 Premier League victory over Brentford on Saturday, a result that should provide a further boost ahead of their European assignment.

The home side will, however, be without Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai, who suffered injuries during the Brentford match. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni also remain sidelined.

Villarreal, meanwhile, arrive at Anfield seeking to build on their first Champions League victory of the campaign.

The Spanish side recovered from an opening defeat to beat Napoli 3-1, taking their tally to three points from two matches and moving to 14th in the league-phase standings.

Manager Iñigo Pérez will hope his players can reproduce that performance against Liverpool, although their task is complicated by the hosts’ strong record against Spanish opposition.

Villarreal were held to a goalless draw by Elche in La Liga at the weekend and will need to improve their attacking output if they are to trouble Liverpool on their home ground.

The visitors have also struggled against English opposition in the Champions League, having never beaten an English club in the competition proper, according to UEFA.

Tuesday’s encounter will be the latest chapter in a European rivalry that has favoured Liverpool.

The clubs last met in the 2021-22 Champions League semi-finals, when Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield before securing a 3-2 victory in Spain to advance to the final with a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

They also met in the 2015-16 Europa League semi-finals, with Liverpool overturning a first-leg deficit to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool will therefore be keen to maintain their dominance in the fixture, while Villarreal will be eager to end their wait for a victory over the English side.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm at Anfield, with Polish referee Szymon Marciniak appointed to officiate and Tomasz Kwiatkowski serving as VAR.