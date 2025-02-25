Agitation by the ljaw Nation has continued despite the death of its elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

They restated their grievances on Sunday at the Ugborikoko residence of the Pere of Ogulagha Kingdom and chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers’ Forum, Captain (Elder) Joseph Timiyen.

According to the chairman, there is a need for the posting of more teachers to primary and secondary schools in the riverine communities of the state with a view to promoting effective teaching and learning in the areas.

Other traditional rulers who spoke appealed for the establishment of tertiary educational institutions in Ijaw nation.

“There should be construction of more roads, the speedy completion of the Ayakoromo Bridge, the restoration of electricity supply to Isaba Kingdom and the peaceful and fair resolution of the Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja crisis, among other requests,” they said.

Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, while reacting to the demands during ‘a thank you’ visit to Ijaw traditional rulers and political leaders at Ugborikoko assured the people of Ogbe-Ijaw in Warri South West and Aladja in Udu local government areas of the state of unbiased and peaceful resolution of their crisis.

The governor urged them to remain peaceful while reiterating his assurance to the two communities that he would not be sentimental in resolving the crisis.

He said the Ayakoromo Bridge project was receiving attention from the state government, stressing that the project was on Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO).

According to him, a model school was being established in Gbaramatu by the state government, assuring that his administration would look into other issues raised by them with a view to addressing some of them

“I am here to, also, commiserate with the Ijaw Nation over the demise of our leader, Pa Edwin Clark. I was there in Kiagbodo two days ago for a condolence visit“, the governor said.