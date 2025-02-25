Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has said his administration remains committed to ensuring that the state maintains its status as Nigeria’s cleanest state while also making it the nation‘s premier tourism destination.

The governor, who was monitoring the February edition of the state’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise at some locations on the Uyo metropolis, expressed satisfaction with citizens’ compliance and the extent to which the exercise yielded positive results.

Speaking at the Itam Junction Flyover, he lauded the clean and hospitable disposition of Akwa Ibom people, which, according to him, has contributed to its Cleanliness Performance Index (CPI) award as Nigeria’s cleanest state for six consecutive years.

“If you know anything about an Akwa Ibom person, you can tell that we are clean people.

I believe we should continue to maintain that.

“Akwa Ibom has been declared the cleanest state in this nation up to six times. So we must continue to maintain that status.“

Commending the facelift given to the Itam flyover by the colourful artistic decoration, the governor commended the Anietie Eka – led Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA), and urged that the aesthetics be maintained, as it depicts Akwa Ibom‘s rich cultural heritage.

“I am very proud of what I have seen here. Akwa Ibom is growing rapidly towards becoming the numero uno tourism destination of Nigeria, and I am sure by the grace of God that we would get there.

“These designs depict our culture, our people and who we are. I am only asking that we should maintain it, and not allow hoodlums to take over these places. We should not allow these things to be vandalized.”

No fewer than 158 persons were arrested across the state for flouting the February edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Despite the high level of compliance recorded across the state, some residents were caught violating extant environmental laws and were apprehended by the task force teams deployed to various locations. The offenders were immediately arraigned before the Environmental Sanitation Court in Uyo, the state capital.

The presiding judge, Senior Magistrate Amanda Effiom, charged the accused with failing to participate in the monthly sanitation, a violation punishable under Section 39 of the Akwa Ibom State Public Health Law.

However, a mild drama played out in court when some defaulters from other major ethnic groups in Nigeria allegedly feigned ignorance of the English language to stall proceedings, prompting the court to engage an interpreter for translation.

The learned Senior Magistrate handed down various penalties, including community service within the court premises and on major roads in Uyo, ranging from three to five days, while others were given the option of fines between N3,000 and N12,000, respectively.