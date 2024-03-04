Lobi Stars are back on the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League table after 2-0 win over Katsina United in Lafia yesterday.

John Victor gave the home team the lead in the 64th minute before Alao Danbani doubled the lead and secured their victory for Fr Hyacinth Alia boys seven minutes from time.

Lobi Stars are topping the standings with 42 points from 23 games, one point above second placed Platea United, who also thrashed Bendel Insurance FC of Benin 2-0 in Jos on Sunday.

Alexander Enejo and Daniel Barnabas both scored in the second half respectively to give Plateau United the deserved 2-0 win at the New Jos Stadium.

Meanwhile, Rangers recorded their second away win of the season following a 0-2 victory against Niger Tonardoes in Kaduna yesterday

Chidiebere Nwobodo opened the scoring for the Flying Antelopes in 22 minutes and Godwin Obaje netted the second three minutes later.

Rangers moved to third position on the table with 40 points from 23 games, two behind leader Lobi Stars.

NPFL Matchday23 results:

Lobi Stars FC 2-0 Katsina United FC

Plateau United FC 2-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 0-2 Enugu Rangers

Heartland FC 1-1 Sunshine Stars FC

Remo Stars FC 1-0 Bayelsa United FC

Today’s Matchesay:

Doma United FC vs Sporting Lagos FC

Akwa United FC vs Enyimba

Kano Pillars FC vs Abia Warriors FC