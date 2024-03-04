Banking customers are expected to enjoy three months of unlimited free transfers to all banks through PalmPay banking app, in its continued drive for financial inclusion across Nigerian communities.

In a statement issued on Friday, PalmPay said, the unlimited free transfer would empower its users to perform transactions without worrying about bank charges.

Managing director, PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, said the update underscores PalmPay’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable financial services to its users.

“We are excited to introduce unlimited free transfers to our users. This aligns with our mission to provide inclusive financial services that meet the needs of our diverse user base. We believe that everyone should have access to affordable financial services, and this update is a significant step towards that goal,” Nwosu pointed out.

PalmPay is an Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa by offering top-tier products such as money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and mobile money agents. Users of PalmPay can send and receive money seamlessly, pay bills effortlessly, shop with ease and earn discounts and cashback while performing these transactions.

By removing transfer fees to all banks on its app, PalmPay said, it has now empowered its millions of customers to enjoy endless fund transfers to family and friends, pay their bills seamlessly, and manage their finances more effectively.