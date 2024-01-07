AC Milan defeated Empoli 3-0 in Serie A on Sunday, consolidating their place in the Champions League positions. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, and Chaka Traore sealed the win for the Rossoneri.

Milan took advantage of their closest rivals dropping points, with Fiorentina losing 1-0 at Sassuolo and Bologna drawing at Genoa. The win was Milan’s fifth in six matches in all competitions and came despite missing a host of players to injury and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Milan trail league leaders and city rivals Inter Milan by nine points and are four behind second-placed Juventus, but the way they performed with so many players out of action should encourage Pioli.

The win was a fine team display, with Rafael Leao setting up Loftus-Cheek for the opening goal and Giroud scoring from the penalty spot. Empoli had a chance to pull one back in the 71st minute, but Francesco Caputo’s close-range finish was well blocked by Hernandez.

Traore then sealed the win for Milan with two minutes remaining, finishing off a lightning counter-attack. The win was a much-needed boost for Milan, who will be looking to challenge for the title in the second half of the season.